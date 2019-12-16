Teen shot in Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area

Toronto police are investigating after a teen was shot in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area Monday night.

Police tweeted at around 11:02 p.m. that they were called to the area for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy with non-life-threatening injuries. Shell casings were also found in the area, police said.

Investigators said they believe that the shooting victim was a bystander.

Police said a group of people in black-coloured car were seen shooting at a man on the street.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information contact police directly or call Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip.