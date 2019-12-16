Loading articles...

Police to update investigation into Sherman double homicide

Last Updated Dec 16, 2019 at 6:12 am EST

Barry and Honey Sherman are shown in a handout photo from the United Jewish Appeal. Toronto police say the deaths of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were a "double homicide.'' THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Jewish Appeal MANDATORY CREDIT

Toronto police are expected to provide an update Monday into the ongoing murder investigation of Honey and Barry Sherman.

Sunday marked two years since the billionaire couple was found dead in their North York mansion.

Police initially treated the scene as a murder-suicide but autopsy results showed the couple died from “ligature neck compression.” A month later police said they were treating the deaths as a double homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Homicide Det. Hank Idsinga will be at police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. to update the media on the case.

The Sherman family won’t be in attendance but a statement will be released later in the day.

