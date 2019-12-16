4 suspects sought in robbery near Scarlett Road and Dundas

Toronto police are on the hunt for four suspects after shots were fired during a robbery overnight.

It all started around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the Scarlett Road and Dundas Street area.

Four men wearing masks allegedly followed the victim into a parking garage. The suspects then allegedly pulled out a firearm and a number of shots rang out.

It was later determined that the gun had fired blanks.

No one was injured in the altercation.

Police believe the same group of suspects may responsible for three similar robberies in the last 24 hours — the first one near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road, as well as one in a Walmart parking lot in the area of Islington Avenue and Highway 401.

The suspects were seen in a dark-coloured BMW.