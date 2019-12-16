Loading articles...

4 suspects sought in robbery near Scarlett Road and Dundas

Last Updated Dec 16, 2019 at 5:50 am EST

Police investigate after shots were fired during an alleged robbery in the Dundas Street and Scarlett Road area on Dec. 16, 2019. CITYNEWS

Toronto police are on the hunt for four suspects after shots were fired during a robbery overnight.

It all started around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the Scarlett Road and Dundas Street area.

Four men wearing masks allegedly followed the victim into a parking garage. The suspects then allegedly pulled out a firearm and a number of shots rang out.

It was later determined that the gun had fired blanks.

No one was injured in the altercation.

Police believe the same group of suspects may responsible for three similar robberies in the last 24 hours — the first one near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road, as well as one in a Walmart parking lot in the area of Islington Avenue and Highway 401.

The suspects were seen in a dark-coloured BMW.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:24 AM
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
It’s on the chilly side now BUT @jilltaylor680 says get ready for some of the coldest air so far this season Wednes…
Latest Weather
Read more