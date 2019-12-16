Loading articles...

Researcher freed from Iran urges release of other prisoners

This photo provided by U.S. Embassy Switzerland, Edward McMullen greets Xiyue Wang after landing in Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. In a trade conducted in Zurich, Iranian officials handed over Chinese-American graduate student Xiyue Wang, detained in Tehran since 2016, for scientist Massoud Soleimani, who had faced a federal trial in Georgia. (U.S. Embassy Switzerland via AP)

WASHINGTON — A Princeton University scholar who was freed from Iran this month after three years in captivity said Monday that his release “is a victory of humanity and diplomacy across nations and political differences.”

Xiyue Wang and his wife, Hua Qu, said in a statement to The Associated Press that the family is doing well and overjoyed by the support they have received. They say their joy is tempered by the fact that other prisoners remain in Iran.

Wang was released on Dec. 7 as part of a prisoner exchange that saw America release a detained Iranian scientist. It was a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Tehran and Washington after months of tensions.

“We urge world leaders to come together and find the compassion and common ground to free all political prisoners as soon as possible,” the couple said in the statement. “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

