Tuesday's bargaining talks cancelled between high school teachers' union and province

Last Updated Dec 16, 2019 at 6:19 pm EST

High school teachers in Toronto picket outside the Toronto District School Board as part of a one-day strike organized by the OSSTF. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and the Ford government have cancelled planned negotiations on Tuesday on advice of the mediator working with both sides.

OSSTF president Harvey Bischof tells 680 NEWS the government brought no new proposals to the table. “Despite their claim that somehow compensation is the sticking point, compensation wasn’t even discussed today so it couldn’t be the obstacle,” said Bischof.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said it was OSSTF that didn’t bring any new proposals or changes to their position.

“They continue to focus on further enhancements to their compensation package, which if applied to the sector would cost approximately $1.5 billion,” read a statement by Lecce, who says he’s frustrated and disappointed by OSSTF’s actions.

Teachers will be holding another one-day strike on Wednesday if a deal is not reached before then.

Bischof says they have no future job action planned beyond Wednesday’s walk out.

 

