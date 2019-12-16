Loading articles...

Man found shot, fatally wounded in Fairbanks parking lot

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A man found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Fairbanks store has died.

The man’s name was no immediately released.

Alaska State Troopers shortly before 11 a.m. Friday received a report of a shooting on Aeronca Avenue west of Fairbanks International Airport.

Responding officers found a man with life-threatening injuries in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer story northeast of the airport.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was identified in the shooting, troopers said.

The Associated Press

