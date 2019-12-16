Man charged after alleged sexual assault at knifepoint in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege the man entered an office in the area of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. and asked a 63-year-old woman inside about business.

They allege he produced a knife, robbed and sexually assaulted the woman.

Police say the David Hunte-Green, 23, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon.

He’s also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Sunday morning.