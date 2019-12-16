Loading articles...

HBC delaying shareholder vote on takeover offer after OSC ruling last week

The Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store is shown in Toronto on Monday, January 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. is delaying a shareholder vote on a takeover offer by a group led by the retailer’s executive chairman following a ruling last week by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The special meeting of shareholders was set for Tuesday.

The Ontario regulator granted a request last week by dissident shareholder Catalyst Capital Group for an order to require HBC to amend its management information circular regarding the bid.

The regulator said the shareholder vote could not proceed until the circular was changed and distributed.

The company says it plans to schedule a new date for the postponed meeting as soon as practicable.

The group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker has offered $10.30 per share for the retailer, however Catalyst has offered $11 per share.

This report by the The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
EB 401 Ramp to Lakeridge, the left lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Salem.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:36 AM
It’s on the chilly side now BUT @jilltaylor680 says get ready for some of the coldest air so far this season Wednes…
Latest Weather
Read more