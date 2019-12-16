Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
HBC delaying shareholder vote on takeover offer after OSC ruling last week
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 16, 2019 8:36 am EST
The Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store is shown in Toronto on Monday, January 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. is delaying a shareholder vote on a takeover offer by a group led by the retailer’s executive chairman following a ruling last week by the Ontario Securities Commission.
The special meeting of shareholders was set for Tuesday.
The Ontario regulator granted a request last week by dissident shareholder Catalyst Capital Group for an order to require HBC to amend its management information circular regarding the bid.
The regulator said the shareholder vote could not proceed until the circular was changed and distributed.
The company says it plans to schedule a new date for the postponed meeting as soon as practicable.
The group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker has offered $10.30 per share for the retailer, however Catalyst has offered $11 per share.
This report by the The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16.
Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)
The Canadian Press
