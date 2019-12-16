Loading articles...

Greek police find bomb planted near police station in Athens

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police destroyed an improvised bomb found across the street from a police station in an Athens suburb, authorities said Monday.

The bomb, which included nails, was hidden in a bag and consisted of explosives packed into a pipe and set to a timing device. It was found just inside the perimeter fence of a university campus by a police officer, who notified explosives experts.

Police cordoned off the area and carried out a controlled detonation to destroy the device.

Authorities said there was no warning call and no immediate claim of responsibility. It was not immediately clear who planted the bomb or what the motive might have been.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 Approaching Keele, the ramp lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:36 AM
It’s on the chilly side now BUT @jilltaylor680 says get ready for some of the coldest air so far this season Wednes…
Latest Weather
Read more