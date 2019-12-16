Loading articles...

Formula 1 heiress' jewel collection reported stolen in raid

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 2, 2013 file photo, Tamara Ecclestone arrives for the World Premiere of the film Rush, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square. London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone. The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.

The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” a family statement read.

The family’s private security team is co-operating with police, the statement said.

The Associated Press

