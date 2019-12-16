Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Formula 1 heiress' jewel collection reported stolen in raid
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 16, 2019 10:01 am EST
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 2, 2013 file photo, Tamara Ecclestone arrives for the World Premiere of the film Rush, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square. London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone. The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.
The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.
The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.
“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” a family statement read.
The family’s private security team is co-operating with police, the statement said.