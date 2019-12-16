Canada's 'Antigone' no longer in the Oscar race for best international feature

Canada is no longer in the running for best international feature at the upcoming Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the list of films that will advance to the next round of voting in the category and Canada’s entry is not among them.

Montreal writer-director Sophie Deraspe’s film “Antigone” had been submitted to represent Canada in the category for the 2020 Oscars.

The refugee drama stars Nahema Ricci as a teenager who helps her brother escape from prison to prevent him from being deported.

A total of 10 titles are vying for the category, which used to be known as best foreign language film.

Among those in the running are Spain’s “Pain and Glory” starring Antonio Banderas; class warfare drama “Parasite” from South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho; and France’s “Les Misérables,” which won the Cannes Jury Prize and is set in modern-day Paris.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will reveal the final list of five contenders along with all other Oscar nominees on Jan. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.

The Canadian Press