Bryan Adams among performers set for CBC New Year's Eve broadcast

Bryan Adams plays during second intermission at the NHL 100 Classic, in Ottawa on Saturday, December 16, 2017. Adams will be among the performers on the CBC's cross-country "Canada's New Year's Eve — Countdown To 2020" broadcast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO — Bryan Adams will be among the performers on the CBC’s cross-country “Canada’s New Year’s Eve — Countdown To 2020” broadcast.

The public broadcaster says the Canadian rocker will perform at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls, Ont., along with Walk Off The Earth.

Rick Mercer will host the annual special, which will air live from several cities on CBC and its Gem streaming service on Dec. 31.

Cameras will also capture events in Whitehorse, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal and St. John’s.

Other musical acts include Tyler Shaw in Edmonton, Heartstreets in Montreal, and William Prince in Winnipeg.

In St. John’s will be Alan Doyle and the Dardanelles with Tom Power, while Whitehorse performance includes Diyet and the Love Soldiers, and the Dakhka Khwaan Dancers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

