Loading articles...

Anchorage police investigate fatal shooting at gas station

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a gas station on the east side of Anchorage.

Police shortly after 10 a.m. received a call of shots fired at a Holiday Station on Mountain View Drive across the street from Mountain View Lions Community Park.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. He died as emergency responders attempted to give him aid.

The shooting apparently occurred during an altercation with another person, investigators said. They have made no arrests.

Police temporarily closed down Mountain View Drive. The department advised drivers to find alternative routes because of the large police presence in the area.

Detectives said they are seeking witnesses who were in the area Monday morning.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Dixon.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:34 AM
Get ready for some of the coldest air so far this season Wednesday night/Thursday morning #Toronto GTA. And as we c…
Latest Weather
Read more