2 women struck on Toronto streets in seperate crashes

Last Updated Dec 16, 2019 at 3:27 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Two women have been taken to hospital after being struck by vehicles in Toronto Monday afternoon.

The first occurred just after 1 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue near Eglinton Street.

A woman in her 60s was taken to a trauma centre and is believed to be in stable condition.

Shortly after 2 p.m., another woman was struck in the area of Lawrence and Victoria Park Avenues.

She suffered serious injuries, but is also in stable condition.

Both drivers remained on the scene.

