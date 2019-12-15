Loading articles...

Woman drowns in Port Credit

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. CITYNEWS

Peel police say a woman has died after being found in Lake Ontario in Port Credit late Saturday night.

Offices were called to the scene near Stavebank and Lakeshore Roads just before 11 p.m. by a witness who said they saw a woman go into the water.

She was pulled out of the water without vital signs and taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The woman has not been identified.

Investigators say they are determining whether the incident was suspicious or not and are working to determine how she ended up in the water.

