Loading articles...

Quebec ticket claims Saturday night's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Quebec won the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The draw’s $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 18 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Lawrence Ave. is closed in both directions between Barrymore (east of Brimley) and McCowan for a police investigati…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:47 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: We hit our guaranteed high of 3 degrees at #YYZ at 3am today! Temperatures continue to drop! Details @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more