NewsAlert: Former SNC-Lavalin exec Bebawi guilty on all charges

MONTREAL — A former SNC-Lavalin executive charged with fraud and corruption has been found guilty on all charges.

Sami Bebawi, 73, faced trial on five charges, including fraud, corruption of foreign officials and laundering proceeds of crime.

The charges involved alleged kickbacks and payoffs to foreign agents to secure lucrative deals for the Montreal-based engineering giant in Libya.

Jurors had been sequestered since Wednesday and began deliberating on Bebawi’s fate Thursday.

More coming.

 

The Canadian Press

