Loading articles...

Man killed in Keele and Wilson shooting

Last Updated Dec 15, 2019 at 8:01 am EST

A man has been killed after a shooting at Keele and Wilson. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man has been killed after a shooting at Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police were called to a plaza in the area just before 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified.

There’s no word yet on any suspects at this time.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:07 AM
COLLISION - Fort Erie bound QEW at Casablanca, two right lanes blocked. Slick road conditions in Grimsby, St. Catherines, and Niagara.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:47 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: We hit our guaranteed high of 3 degrees at #YYZ at 3am today! Temperatures continue to drop! Details @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more