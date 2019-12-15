Loading articles...

Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Last Updated Dec 15, 2019 at 8:02 am EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Lawrence Avenue East between McCowan and Barrymore Roads around 2 a.m.

Paramedics say the man was reportedly not crossing at a crosswalk when he was struck and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The victim later died of his injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

