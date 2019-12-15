Defence minister says Canada 'very fortunate' to have Vance as defence chief

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada is “very fortunate” to have someone like Gen. Jonathan Vance leading the Canadian Armed Forces.

The comments come amid questions over whether the Liberal government plans to replace Vance, who was first appointed by Stephen Harper and is now in his fifth year as Canada’s top military general.

Vance’s tenure has coincided with significant new investments in the Canadian Armed Forces, the deployment of troops to Iraq, Mali and Latvia as well as efforts to crackdown on sexual misconduct and increase female recruitment.

Yet he has also faced his share of criticism over the years, including over his decision to suspend Mark Norman in 2017 and the way he handled replacing the now-retired vice-admiral.

Vance has also been accused of being too quick to support controversial decisions by the Liberal government such as its plan to buy Super Hornet fighter jets.

While he won’t say whether Vance will be replaced as the decision is ultimately up to the prime minister, Sajjan tells The Canadian Press that he is “proud” of the general’s work at what has been an important time for the military.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 15, 2019.

