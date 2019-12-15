Loading articles...

Brampton father accused in murder of 2 sons back in court Monday

Edwin Bastidas has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his two sons, aged 9 and 12. FACEBOOK.

The Brampton father accused of killing his two sons last month is expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

Edwin Bastidas, 52, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 12-year-old Jonathan and 9-year-old Nicolas.

The boys were found dead inside a home on Hiberton Crescent, near Sandalwood Parkway and Creditview Road around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6. The boys mother, Sylvana Ruggiero, is believed to have made the 911 call upon discovering the bodies.

The cause of death for the two boys has yet to be confirmed but police said the bodies showed no obvious signs of trauma.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
CRASH - Eastbound QEW/Gardiner. Blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 03:47 PM
Retweeted @michellemackey: We hit our guaranteed high of 3 degrees at #YYZ at 3am today! Temperatures continue to drop! Details @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more