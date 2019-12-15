Brampton father accused in murder of 2 sons back in court Monday

The Brampton father accused of killing his two sons last month is expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

Edwin Bastidas, 52, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 12-year-old Jonathan and 9-year-old Nicolas.

The boys were found dead inside a home on Hiberton Crescent, near Sandalwood Parkway and Creditview Road around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6. The boys mother, Sylvana Ruggiero, is believed to have made the 911 call upon discovering the bodies.

The cause of death for the two boys has yet to be confirmed but police said the bodies showed no obvious signs of trauma.