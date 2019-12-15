Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
10 arrested, 67 charges laid after firearms recovered in Mississauga
by News Staff
Posted Dec 15, 2019 2:35 pm EST
HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police
Peel police have arrested 10 people after multiple firearms were seized from a home in Mississauga.
Officers began an investigation into several individuals in late 2019 and executed a search warrant at a home near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Duke of York Boulevard.
Four semi-automatic handguns were seized.
Seven men and three women from Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville and Oshawa are now facing 67 firearm-related charges.
They were expected to appear in court on Sunday.
“The tenacity shown by officers in this investigation is an excellent example of the commitment of our officers, in removing illegal firearms from our streets,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah in a press release.
