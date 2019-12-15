Loading articles...

10 arrested, 67 charges laid after firearms recovered in Mississauga

HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Peel police have arrested 10 people after multiple firearms were seized from a home in Mississauga.

Officers began an investigation into several individuals in late 2019 and executed a search warrant at a home near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Duke of York Boulevard.

Four semi-automatic handguns were seized.

Seven men and three women from Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville and Oshawa are now facing 67 firearm-related charges.

They were expected to appear in court on Sunday.

“The tenacity shown by officers in this investigation is an excellent example of the commitment of our officers, in removing illegal firearms from our streets,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah in a press release.

 

