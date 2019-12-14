Loading articles...

Windsor police solve decades-old murder of 6-year-old girl

Police in Windsor say they’ve solved the decades-old murder of a six-year-old girl.

Six-year-old Ljubica Topic was found dead in the early hours of May 15, 1971, and no charges have ever been laid.

Police held a news conference Friday to announce that they have identified the man responsible for Ljubica’s death.

They say he recently died of natural causes, and they will not be naming him.

