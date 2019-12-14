Loading articles...

Victim identified in fatal fire in Rexdale

Last Updated Dec 14, 2019 at 2:06 pm EST

Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell, 61, has been identified as the victim of a fatal fire deemed arson in Rexdale. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have identified the victim in a fatal house fire in Rexdale that has since been deemed arson.

Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell, 61, of Toronto was killed on Wednesday night after a blaze in a two-story home on Stallion Place.

A man has since been arrested and charged with arson

According to police, the suspect made his own way to hospital where he was taken into custody, but it’s unclear if the suspect suffered any injuries.

Police say the homicide unit is monitoring and assisting them with this incident.

Investigators say they are still waiting for the final report from the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office and post-mortem results.

One firefighter suffered minor, heat related, injuries in the fire, two other people were also treated and released by paramedics.

