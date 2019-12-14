Loading articles...

State releases Fairbanks air quality improvement plan

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An Alaska conservation department has submitted its required final air quality improvement plan to the Environmental Protection Agency to reach compliance with the Clean Air Act.

KTVF-TV reported Friday that the state Department of Environmental Conservation released the Serious State Implementation Plan for Fairbanks North Star Borough allowing the public to see changes and their effective dates.

Officials say this plan reflects revisions made after the department received public feedback.

Department officials say the plan includes prohibiting the use of wood as the only heating source in homes, requires EPA-certified wood burning devices in homes and prohibits commercial sellers from selling anything other than dry wood.

Officials say some of the changes have delayed effective dates but most of the regulations are expected to go into effect Jan. 8.

Information from: KTVF-TV, http://www.webcenter11.com

The Associated Press

