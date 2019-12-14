Loading articles...

Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall sends shoppers fleeing

Bystanders wait outside as authorities investigate an incident at Cumbnerland Mall in Smyrna, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shoppers fleeing in panic, and some said they saw a wounded man in the food court.

The Cobb County Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting at the Cumberland Mall on Saturday was “an isolated incident” between people who know each other and “not an active shooter event.”

Police did not say whether anyone was injured or killed. No arrests were announced.

Three witnesses told The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the mall’s food court after shots were heard. Panic ensued and shoppers ran out of the mall. None of the witnesses would identify themselves.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_WinterOps: In response to some light wet snow salters are out in some areas where required. Drive safe. Don’t try to pass between t…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Retweeted @michellemackey: We hit our guaranteed high of 3 degrees at #YYZ at 3am today! Temperatures continue to drop! Details @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more