Shelter Bus – Community Hero: Holiday Edition
by brittanyduly
Posted Dec 14, 2019 2:00 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 13, 2019 at 1:26 pm EST
Beds, a kitchenette, lounge space and bathrooms – an local organization is helping to connect those less fortunate with a roof over their heads and access to essential amenities this cold, winter season.
The Shelter Bus is a re-purposed coach bus that is designed with this goal in mind. An initiative started by Humanity First, the vehicle is fully equipped to meet basic needs and most importantly, gives shelter to those who are up against the harsh winter.
Through their collaboration, volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association makes this vision possible. Every night, a small group travels to different neighbourhoods in the city to shelter guests and share fresh, hot meals over earnest conversation.
