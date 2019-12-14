Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
RCMP: Mountie who died in Winnipeg crash was father of three and hockey volunteer
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 14, 2019 5:14 pm EST
WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s top RCMP officer says a Mountie who died in a crash on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway was “the proud father of three teenaged girls” who was just days shy of 13 years of service with the force.
Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference that Const. Allan Poapst, who served with the Court Liason Unit, was returning to the office late Friday afternoon when a pickup truck heading the other way crossed the median.
It collided with Poapst’s RCMP vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people who were in the pickup were taken to hospital, and MacLatchy had no word on their conditions.
She says the investigation into the crash is ongoing, but notes driving conditions at the time were “atrocious.”
MacLatchy says Poapst was an avid football and hockey fan, volunteered with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy for youth, and was a player and key organizer in many police and fire hockey tournaments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.