RCMP: Mountie who died in Winnipeg crash was father of three and hockey volunteer

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s top RCMP officer says a Mountie who died in a crash on Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway was “the proud father of three teenaged girls” who was just days shy of 13 years of service with the force.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference that Const. Allan Poapst, who served with the Court Liason Unit, was returning to the office late Friday afternoon when a pickup truck heading the other way crossed the median.

It collided with Poapst’s RCMP vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people who were in the pickup were taken to hospital, and MacLatchy had no word on their conditions.

She says the investigation into the crash is ongoing, but notes driving conditions at the time were “atrocious.”

MacLatchy says Poapst was an avid football and hockey fan, volunteered with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy for youth, and was a player and key organizer in many police and fire hockey tournaments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

