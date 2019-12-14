Loading articles...

Oil company sues former employee, Anchorage officer for $7M

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An oil company in Alaska has sued a former employee, an Anchorage police officer and others alleging they embezzled more than $7 million.

Alaska Public Media reported Friday that ConocoPhillips lawyers filed the lawsuit Thursday against former senior drilling and wells planner Forrest Wright, Officer Nathan Keays and close relatives.

The claim says Wright created fake contracting firms and submitted fraudulent invoices to steal at least $7.2 million and move the money to a company he started in Nevada.

Court records do not yet list attorneys for Wright, Keays or the relatives.

Company officials declined requests for comment about the case.

Wright resigned from his position last week.

Authorities say Keays was placed on paid administrative leave due to his involvement with a federal investigation and pending internal investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
COLLISION - SB 400 approaching Hwy 89, the right lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:10 AM
A messy start to the weekend. Rain this morning changing over to some rain/snow mixing. Some accumulating wet sno…
Latest Weather
Read more