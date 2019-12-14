Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $31 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $31 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 17 will be approximately $40 million.

The Canadian Press

