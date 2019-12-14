Loading articles...

Manitoba RCMP officer dies Friday in collision on Perimeter Highway

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba Mountie is dead following a crash on the Perimeter Highway.

RCMP say the collision happened Friday afternoon on the highway that surrounds Winnipeg.

Police say the officer was on duty at the time.

RCMP say they are deeply saddened and their thoughts are with his family.

No other details were released.

There is to be an information update on Saturday.

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

