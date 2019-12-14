Loading articles...

Man arrested in connection with two sexual assaults near Ryerson

Jessie Daniel has been charged with two counts of sexual assault near Ryerson University. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say they have made an arrest in two sexual assault investigations that occurred near Ryerson University.

It was alleged that between Dec. 2 and Dec. 11, a man sexually assaulted two women in the area of Yonge and Gould Streets.

Jessie Daniel, 18, has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault. He appeared in court on Friday.

Investigators say they are concerned there could could other alleged victims and ask anyone with information to contact police.

