Loading articles...

Last wounded victim in naval air base attack leaves hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The last person wounded in the deadly attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station has been released from the hospital

The Pensacola News Journa l reported Saturday that the unidentified victim has been discharged.

Federal authorities say Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people at the naval station on Dec. 6.

Investigators are digging into whether he acted alone, amid reports he hosted a party earlier last week where he and others watched videos of mass shootings.

Security at the base has been tight and is only open to those with a current Department of Defence ID card.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_WinterOps: In response to some light wet snow salters are out in some areas where required. Drive safe. Don’t try to pass between t…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Retweeted @michellemackey: We hit our guaranteed high of 3 degrees at #YYZ at 3am today! Temperatures continue to drop! Details @680NEWSweather ht…
Latest Weather
Read more