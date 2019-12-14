Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Last wounded victim in naval air base attack leaves hospital
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 14, 2019 3:38 pm EST
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The last person wounded in the deadly attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station has been released from the hospital
The Pensacola News Journa l reported Saturday that the unidentified victim has been discharged.
Federal authorities say Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people at the naval station on Dec. 6.
Investigators are digging into whether he acted alone, amid reports he hosted a party earlier last week where he and others watched videos of mass shootings.
Security at the base has been tight and is only open to those with a current Department of Defence ID card.
