City regains control of Queen Street market

Queen Street market in 2014. Photo credit: Google Maps

The City of Toronto has won its latest court battle over the long-neglected St. Patrick’s Market on Queen Street and regained control of the large storefront.

Early Saturday morning, Spadina-Fort York councillor Joe Cressy confirmed that the courts have sided with the city and control of the market will return to the municipality.

The market was shut down by Toronto Public Health in 2017 after two mice were caught on camera snacking on baked goods.

Cressy tweeted that the lesson learned from Queen Street market saga was that public land must be used better.

“In an increasingly unaffordable city for artists to create, small businesses to thrive and people to live, we must ensure that we utilize public land for public good,” read Cressy’s tweet.

He added it was unacceptable that the storefront sat vacant for so long and they will be working with the neighbourhood to “bring it back to life.”

Officials have not yet specified what the city plans to do with the space.

