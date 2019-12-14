Loading articles...

Anti-impeachment Democrat meets with Trump

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who has long opposed House Democrats’ impeachment effort, discussed switching parties in a meeting with President Donald Trump, an administration official said Saturday.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the private conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Van Drew met with Trump in the White House on Friday.

Drew, serving his first term in Congress, is one of his party’s more endangered lawmakers in next November’s elections. His southern New Jersey district narrowly favoured Trump in 2016.

The House is expected to vote to impeach Trump this week.

The Associated Press

