$25K reward for 'violent' bank robbery suspects

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of at least three suspects in a series of armed robberies in Toronto and Peel region.

Police say during a seven day span from Oct. 9 to 16 of this year, the three suspects entered several banks in disguise and armed and demanded cash at gunpoint.

While no injuries were sustained, police say the robberies were conducted in a “violent manner without regard for public safety.”

The suspects are described as male, black and in their late teens or early 20s, standing betwen fiev-foot-eight and six-feet with a thin to medium build.

At least two vehicles were utilized in the robberies, a black 4-door Lincoln Towncar with yellow license plates and a 2019 white 4-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV/Crossover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Peel Regional Police or Toronto Police.