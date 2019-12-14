Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
$25K reward for 'violent' bank robbery suspects
by News Staff
Posted Dec 14, 2019 8:40 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 14, 2019 at 8:47 pm EST
Surveillance photos of three suspects wanted for series of bank robberies in Peel Region and Toronto. PRP/HO
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of at least three suspects in a series of armed robberies in Toronto and Peel region.
Police say during a seven day span from Oct. 9 to 16 of this year, the three suspects entered several banks in disguise and armed and demanded cash at gunpoint.
While no injuries were sustained, police say the robberies were conducted in a “violent manner without regard for public safety.”
The suspects are described as male, black and in their late teens or early 20s, standing betwen fiev-foot-eight and six-feet with a thin to medium build.
At least two vehicles were utilized in the robberies, a black 4-door Lincoln Towncar with yellow license plates and a 2019 white 4-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV/Crossover.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either Peel Regional Police or Toronto Police.
