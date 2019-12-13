Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Dec. 9-Dec. 13.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
AES Corp (The) .1433 from .1365
Albany International .19 from .18
Amgen inc 1.60 from 1.45
Axis Capital Hldgs Ltd .41 from .40
Bristol-Myers Squibb .45 from .41
CH Robinson Wrldwide .51 from .50
Camping World Cl A .0732
Cubesmart .33 from .32
Culp Inc .105 from .10
Douglas Emmett inc .28 from .26
Eastman Chemical Co .66 from .62
Edison International .6375 from .6125
Essential Properties Realty .23 from .22
Exantas Capital .275 from .25
Fortune Brands Home .24 from .22
Franklin Resources .27 from .26
Graco Inc .175 from .16
Hanover Insurance Group .65 from .60
Hillenbrand .2125 from .21
Hooker Furniture .16 from .15
Independent Bank .44 from .25
Independence Holding .20 from .15
Innovative Industrial 1.00 from .78
J&J Snack Foods .575 from .50
Kennedy-Wilson .22 from .21
Meridian Bancorp .08 from .07
Mid-America Apt Communities 1.00 from .96
Norwood Financial .25 from .24
Nucor Corp .4025 from .40
Owens Corning Inc .24 from .22
PNM Resources .3075 from .29
Park Hotels & Resorts .55 from .45
Pentair PLC .19 from .18
Quanta Services .05 from .04
Realty Income .2275 from .227
Rent-A-Centre .29 from .25
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd .78 from .70
SEI Investments .35 from .33
SL Green Realty Corp .885 from .85
Trinity Industries .19 from .17
WD-40 Co .67 from .61
Zoetis Inc .20 from .164
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Ares Capital .02
Phoenix New Media ADR 1.3712
Sunstone Hotel Investors .57
Support.com 1.00
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Salem Media Group .025 from .065
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
iMedia Brands Cl A 1 for 10 reverse split
ShiftPixy Inc 1 for 40 reverse split
TransEnterix Inc 1 for 13 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Cambrex Corp – Permira Funds (2.4B)
Roan Resources Inc – Citizen Energy Operating LLC (1B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Bill.com Holdings (IPO)
First Republic Bank pfd I
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
EHang Holdings Ltd ADS (IPO)
Financial Group 5.25pc pfd
Healthcare Trust Inc 7.375pc pfd
XP Inc Cl A
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Suntrust Bank (merger)
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Dish Network Corp rights 12/10/2019
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
BB&T Corp to Truist Financial Corp
BB&T Corp 5.2pc pfd F to Truist Financial Corp pfd F
BB&T Corp 5.2pc pfd G to Truist Financial Corp pfd G
BB&T Corp 5.625pc pfd H to Truist Finacial Corp pfd H
Suntrust Bank pfd A to Truist Financial Corp pfd I
The Associated Press