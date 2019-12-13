Loading articles...

TTC seeks to raise fares by 10 cents in 2020 budget proposal

A woman uses her Presto card to enter the Dundas subway station. (FILE/ CITYNEWS.)

The Toronto Transit Commission wants to increase fares by 10 cents in it’s proposed 2020 operating budget for the transit service.

In a report released on Friday, the proposed fare-increase would be effective on March 1, 2020. Adult cash fares would be exempted from the increase.

The commission is hoping to raise about $31.4 million from the increase.

About 59 per cent of the commission’s funding comes from passenger fares, 37 per cent comes from the city, with the remaining 4% from ancillary revenue sources and reserve draws, the report said.

The proposed fare changes follow a similar 10 cent increase in 2019.

 

 

 

