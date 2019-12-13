TTC seeks to raise fares by 10 cents in 2020 budget proposal

The Toronto Transit Commission wants to increase fares by 10 cents in it’s proposed 2020 operating budget for the transit service.

In a report released on Friday, the proposed fare-increase would be effective on March 1, 2020. Adult cash fares would be exempted from the increase.

The commission is hoping to raise about $31.4 million from the increase.

About 59 per cent of the commission’s funding comes from passenger fares, 37 per cent comes from the city, with the remaining 4% from ancillary revenue sources and reserve draws, the report said.

The proposed fare changes follow a similar 10 cent increase in 2019.