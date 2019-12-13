Loading articles...

The eye in the sky: weekly top 5 chopper shots

Skyline at night. December 10, 2019/Jordan Kerr

680 NEWS traffic reporter Jordan Kerr is our eye in the sky, and he’ll be providing his top five pictures every Thursday.

One of the things that makes the Toronto skyline so striking is how colourful it is! At night, the downtown core is lit up in a wide range of colours that makes some of these pictures pop. In the morning, we get to see the sun come up over the lake, bathing the GTA in a beautiful orange glow. The snow we have been getting the past few days makes everything even brighter, leading to some very vibrant shots.

Enjoy the gallery, and check back every Thursday for a new set of photos.

