Ontario high school teachers to stage third 1-day walkout on Dec. 18

High school teachers will hold a third one-day strike on Dec. 18.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says teachers and education workers at 10 provincial school boards will take part in a full withdrawal of services.

Among the GTA area school boards affected are the York Region District School Board and York Region Catholic District School Board.

The Toronto District School Board, which has been the target of the last two one-day walkouts, will not be involved this time. Instead, teachers will hold information pickets in front of schools and at MPPs’ offices but schools are expected to be open as usual next Wednesday.

The boards affected by the Dec. 18 strike are:

Lakehead District School Board

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

Lambton Kent District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Waterloo Region District School Board

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

York Region District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board