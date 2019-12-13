Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario high school teachers to stage third 1-day walkout on Dec. 18
by News Staff
Posted Dec 13, 2019 1:53 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 13, 2019 at 2:06 pm EST
High school teachers in Toronto picket outside the Toronto District School Board as part of a one-day strike organized by the OSSTF. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas
High school teachers will hold a third one-day strike on Dec. 18.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says teachers and education workers at 10 provincial school boards will take part in a full withdrawal of services.
Among the GTA area school boards affected are the York Region District School Board and York Region Catholic District School Board.
The Toronto District School Board, which has been the target of the last two one-day walkouts, will not be involved this time. Instead, teachers will hold information pickets in front of schools and at MPPs’ offices but schools are expected to be open as usual next Wednesday.
The boards affected by the Dec. 18 strike are:
Lakehead District School Board
Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board
Lambton Kent District School Board
Thames Valley District School Board
Waterloo Region District School Board
Waterloo Catholic District School Board
York Region District School Board
York Catholic District School Board
Halton District School Board
Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board