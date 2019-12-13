Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oman's ruler back home after medical checkup in Belgium
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 13, 2019 12:08 pm EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oman’s 79-year-old ruler has returned to his sultanate after travelling to Belgium for a medical checkup, the sultanate’s state-run news agency reported Friday.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said left “for some medical checks that will take a limited period, God willing,” the Oman News Agency reported a week earlier, citing a royal court statement. A similar royal statement announced his return, without elaborating. Bin Said has taken medical trips abroad in the past.The sultan has ruled Oman since overthrowing his father in a bloodless 1970 coup. He has no known successor for his throne in Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula that’s home to some 4.6 million people.
