No injuries in Brampton house fire

Emergency crews at the scene of a house fire in Brampton, Dec. 13, 2019. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas

No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a home in Brampton on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Hansen Road, in the Williams Parkway and Rutherford Road area around 10:30 a.m.

Police said everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

The fire caused extensive damage to the front of the home. Officials are trying to determine where the fire began.

Crews were able to douse the fire quickly, stopping it from spreading to the neighbouring home.

