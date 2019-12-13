Man injured after car crashes into downtown pole

Toronto police have closed the intersection of Parliament and Shuter streets after a car crashed into a pole on Friday just before 8 a.m.

Paramedics transported an occupant in the car to hospital with minor injuries. It’s not yet clear if the person was driving, or a passenger.

Witnesses on scene tell CityNews the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when it crashed.

There’s no word yet on possible charges. An investigation is underway.

