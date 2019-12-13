Loading articles...

Man injured after car crashes into downtown pole

Last Updated Dec 13, 2019 at 9:20 am EST

Toronto police have closed the intersection of Parliament and Shuter streets after a car crashed into a pole on Friday just before 8 a.m.

Paramedics transported an occupant in the car to hospital with minor injuries. It’s not yet clear if the person was driving, or a passenger.

Witnesses on scene tell CityNews the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when it crashed.

There’s no word yet on possible charges. An investigation is underway.

More to come

John666

Looks like this driver already had some difficulty, seeing as they have their spare tire on the back.

December 13, 2019 at 10:13 am
