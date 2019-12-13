Loading articles...

Pedestrian injured in Mississauga hit-and-run

Peel police at the scene of a hit-and-run near Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street, Dec. 12, 2019. CITYNEWS

Peel police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Mississauga.

A woman was struck near Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was taken to hospital with not-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle is dark, or black, with front end damage.

