APTN to broadcast hockey games in Plains Cree starting with Jets at Blackhawks

WINNIPEG — APTN and Rogers Sportsnet have negotiated a three-year deal to broadcast NHL games in Plains Cree.

The first of six games to be broadcast in the Indigenous language will be on Jan. 19 when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

APTN will have a broadcast when the two teams meet again on Feb. 9 in Winnipeg.

The details of the other four games will be announced later this week.

APTN broadcast the first nationally televised game in Plains Cree between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes in March of last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.

The Canadian Press

