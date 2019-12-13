Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
28 years for man who tried to kill Edmonton police officer, pedestrians
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 13, 2019 5:39 pm EST
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, seen in an undated police handout photo, has pleaded guilty to 11 charges, which include five counts of attempted murder, after a police officer was stabbed and four pedestrians were hit with a cube van in Edmonton on Sept. 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Court of Queen's Bench
A man convicted of attacking an Edmonton police officer and then running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, was handed 18 years for striking Const. Mike Chernyk with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside a football game.
Sharif has also been sentenced to 10 years for running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van during a subsequent police chase in the city’s downtown in September 2017.
He was convicted in October on 11 charges, including attempted murder, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.
Sharif, who’s a Somali refugee, was not represented by a lawyer at trial, did not testify or call any witnesses and did not make any sentencing submissions.