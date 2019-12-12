Loading articles...

Toronto Argonauts fire coach Corey Chamblin after one season

Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 4:39 pm EST

Former Toronto Argonauts head coach Corey Chamblin during CFL action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary on Thur., July 18, 2019. (CFL PHOTO - Larry MacDougal)

The Toronto Argonauts have fired head coach Corey Chamblin after one season and hired Ryan Dinwiddie as his replacement.

The Argonauts finished fourth in the East Division last season at 4-13 and missed the playoffs.

Dinwiddie most recently served as quarterbacks coach with the Calgary Stampeders.

