Loading articles...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

Week of December 11, 2019

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $2,870,863; $130.86.

2. Sandy & Junior; $2,291,602; $53.44.

3. Phil Collins; $2,145,965; $144.69.

4. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.

5. Muse; $1,921,982; $85.11.

6. Post Malone; $1,913,809; $116.49.

7. Cher; $1,711,513; $132.60.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,705,231; $103.32.

9. Ariana Grande; $1,696,652; $91.76.

10. Tool; $1,485,557; $105.22.

11. Eric Church; $1,471,468; $85.74.

12. John Mayer; $1,427,545; $95.41.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,351,786; $63.19.

14. Michael Bublé; $1,297,724; $111.91.

15. Little Mix; $1,274,903; $58.85.

16. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,250,039; $117.47.

17. Zac Brown Band; $1,241,128; $60.24.

18. Hugh Jackman; $1,212,240; $85.06.

19. Backstreet Boys; $1,206,222; $98.44.

20. Florida Georgia Line; $1,200,401; $70.19.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB 427 at Rathburn collectors - problem moved to right shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:57 PM
#Toronto is digging out of the cold, starting now. Temps rising tonight to 0 degrees by morning, and up to 5 degree…
Latest Weather
Read more