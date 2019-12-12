Loading articles...

The Gravy Train Episode 8: Requiem

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and Donald Trump attend the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Trump International Hotel and Tower Toronto on April 16, 2012 in Toronto. WIREIMAGE/George Pimentel

In the final installment of The Gravy Train, host and producer Jordan Health-Rawlings discusses Rob Ford’s battle with cancer and the lasting political legacy of the Ford family as his brother Doug is elected Premier of Ontario.

While Rob Ford’s story may have ended, Ford Nation continues to live on.

You can listen to episode 8, Requiem, below:

Watch some of the moments captured by CityNews cameras highlighted in Episode 8:

You can find more details on some of the events referenced in the podcast in the stories below, originally published during Ford's time as mayor and after:

Sept. 12, 2014: Doug Ford announces he will run for mayor in his brother’s place

Oct. 27, 2014: Doug Ford loses his race for mayor

Feb 4, 2015: Cynthia Mulligan interviews Rob Ford for World Cancer Day

June 11, 2015: Rob Ford discusses his health with Cynthia Mulligan

March 22, 2016: Former mayor Rob Ford has died

July 26, 2016: Michael Ford wins Ward 2 council seat in by-election after Rob Ford’s death

Oct. 13, 2016: Doug Ford announces support of Donald Trump

June 7, 2018: Doug Ford and Ontario PCs win majority

