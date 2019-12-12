The Gravy Train Episode 8: Requiem

In the final installment of The Gravy Train, host and producer Jordan Health-Rawlings discusses Rob Ford’s battle with cancer and the lasting political legacy of the Ford family as his brother Doug is elected Premier of Ontario.

While Rob Ford’s story may have ended, Ford Nation continues to live on.

You can listen to episode 8, Requiem, below:

