Loading articles...

Parts of cottage country digging out from more than 50 centimetres of snow

Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 6:20 am EST

Intense snow squalls north of the city have dumped a foot-and-a-half of snow on areas including Parry Sound and Huntsville — with more to come.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for those areas, saying additional amounts of five to 10 centimetres are possible in those areas.

“These snow squalls are expected to weaken and move out of the area this morning,” the agency said.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. road closures are possible.”

On Thursday morning, snow squall warnings ended for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Port Severn, as well, snow squall watches ended for Barrie, Orillia and Midland.

Because of the weather all buses to schools in Muskoka for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Thursday. Schools remain open.

Also, all buses to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O’Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools have been cancelled.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Major delays on the Westbound 401 from Morningside to Markham express and collectors due to construction in the express
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Snow squall location up to 6:09am Dec12 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more