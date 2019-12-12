Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Parts of cottage country digging out from more than 50 centimetres of snow
by News Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2019 6:10 am EST
Last Updated Dec 12, 2019 at 6:20 am EST
Intense snow squalls north of the city have dumped a foot-and-a-half of snow on areas including Parry Sound and Huntsville — with more to come.
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for those areas, saying additional amounts of five to 10 centimetres are possible in those areas.
“These snow squalls are expected to weaken and move out of the area this morning,” the agency said.
“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. road closures are possible.”
On Thursday morning, snow squall warnings ended for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Port Severn, as well, snow squall watches ended for Barrie, Orillia and Midland.
Because of the weather all buses to schools in Muskoka for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Thursday. Schools remain open.
Also, all buses to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O’Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools have been cancelled.
{* loginWidget *}