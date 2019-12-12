Parts of cottage country digging out from more than 50 centimetres of snow

Intense snow squalls north of the city have dumped a foot-and-a-half of snow on areas including Parry Sound and Huntsville — with more to come.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for those areas, saying additional amounts of five to 10 centimetres are possible in those areas.

That’s A LOT of ❄️ Bracebridge! Photo credit Don Perry via @Muskoka411 pic.twitter.com/y3bqd2uWas — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) December 12, 2019

“These snow squalls are expected to weaken and move out of the area this morning,” the agency said.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. road closures are possible.”

Crazy snow in the Parry Sound and Muskoka areas. As of 2:30am Dec 12, a Bracebridge resident measured 40cm. Totals could be closer to 55cm by now with another 5-10cm before squall weakens this morning (Jill) — 680 NEWS Weather (@680NEWSweather) December 12, 2019

On Thursday morning, snow squall warnings ended for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Port Carling and Port Severn, as well, snow squall watches ended for Barrie, Orillia and Midland.

Because of the weather all buses to schools in Muskoka for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Thursday. Schools remain open.

Also, all buses to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O’Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools have been cancelled.